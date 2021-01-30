Hosting events across Europe has helped my career – MC Fantasy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

For some of his peers, combining three jobs would be challenging but in MC Fantasy’s world, it appears to be a smooth ride switching from one commitment to another.

From Lagos, Nigeria to the United States of America, MC Fantasy’s event hosting career is one that has crossed continents and is regarded by many American entertainment critics to be one of the most popular MCs in the country.

Although his relocation to the United States was facilitated by his master’s degree admission to study Chemistry at Western Illinois University, he wasted no time in continuing a career that had won him accolades in his home country.

“It requires hard work to be able to work on multiple fronts without one affecting the other but each of what I do is what I have passion for. I attend my pharmaceutical job on weekdays while I do event hosting during weekends. The times in between I dedicate to making skits which go on YouTube and Instagram,” the comedian added.

Having already featured in ‘Guilty advice’ movie alongside the likes of Doris Simon, Boy Alinco, Femi Brainard, and Big Val, among others, MC revealed that entertainment lovers should expect to see more of him in films this year.

