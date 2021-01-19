HOMEF partners French institute to tackle environmental challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, is partnering French Institute, Ecole Urbaine de Lyonon School of Anthropocene to tackle environmental challenges.

The partnership between the two organisations was disclosed at a virtual press conference held on Friday, 15 January 2021, to present the third edition of Ecole de l’Anthropocene (School of Anthropocene) 2021 organised by Ecoleurbaine de Lyon (Lyon Urban School) in France.

The Director, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, also made it known that his organization is going to partner with Ecole Urbaine in hosting her first School of Ecology (SoE) for 2021.

Meanwhile, the School of Anthropocene will run for one week, from 25th to 31st (Monday to Sunday) January 2021, where The SoE which will form one of the sections of A l’Ecole de l’Anthropocene, will be examining the roots of resource exploitation with particular focus on food, extractivism and ecology. This section will hold 26th to 28th that is, Tuesday to Thursday.

Featuring in the SoE are Mariam Mayet of African Centre for Biosafety, South Africa and Mamadou Goita of IRPAD, Mali who will be speaking on ‘Who feeds the planet’; Firoze Manji of Daraja Press speaking on ‘Plantation and Extractivism’ and; Ikal Angelei of Friends of Lake Turkana, Kenya, speaking on ‘Green Colonialism’. Nnimmo Bassey, Director of HOMEF will be co-moderating all panels at the SoE.

According to Bassey the current geological age called the Anthropocene humans have assumed a certain measure of exploitative control over the environment and earth’s resources.

He added that to surmount challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation and pollution which human activities are largely responsible for, terms such as sustainability have been coined.

He said: “Sustainability has been on the card for decades and everyone speaks about sustainable development. Yet the three circles of sustainability which include the economic, environmental and social aspects- covering the 3Ps representing People, Planet and Profit- are not balanced in the scheme of corporate operations. Focus is mostly on the economic aspect of sustainability leading to economic systems of exploitation, destruction, dispossession and extractivism.

“It has been the character of the mining and extractive industry generally to focus more on profit maximization- discounting the environment and labour. This character is not only displayed on the African continent but in other countries like Canada and the United States of America.”

Further speaking he (Nnimmo) stressed that the challenge of climate change calls for a new approach, which is that of repairing connections weakened by undue competition and lack of solidarity and care among humans.

“We must stay connected to reclaim the pathways that will make the universe livable. We must reconnect to ourselves and to mother Earth. We can’t continue with business as usual”, he stated.

Speaking on the SoE, he explained that part of the narrative that the SoE section of the School of Anthropocene hopes to explore as HOMEF’s SoE is a space for education and knowledge sharing focused on creating an understanding of the problems that plague the environment.

“It is believed that if one cannot understand the roots of a problem, we cannot formulate a suitable solution. The School of Ecology is hinged on sharing knowledge that will lead to action. This is what we hope to achieve in the School of Ecology/Anthropocene that is coming up”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

