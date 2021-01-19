Herdsmen Crisis: No going back on 7-day ultimatum — Ondo govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo state government has vowed not to rescind the ultimatum issued to herdsmen to vacate its forest reserve within seven days

The Special Adviser to governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said the state government was determined to put an end to kidnapping and killings in the state.

Dojumo insisted that “those perpetrating the heinous act are using the forest to cover their crimes and stressed the need to flush out the criminals from the forest.

While he declined to give details of his government would effect the directive, the Special Adviser said “this is a security matter and it is not for public consumption but I want to advise those operating within the forest legally to register with the state government.

“Let them disobey and we know how to carry it out, it is not when we start speaking on the pages of newspapers before we know what to do and we are not even out for confrontation.

“The truth is that if they still want to remain in the forest, let them come and register, we want to know the people occupying our forest.

“If people want to live in your house, you should know them and identify them, so we want to know those occupying our forest and no illegal occupants.

“lf they are ready to cooperate, no problem, so the order is that they should quit the forest or register with the state government and whoever that want to farm or do any other business within the forest, there must be means of identification and we must know their origin”

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has ordered the clearing of bushes on the highways across the 18 local government areas of the state in order to allow a proper view of the highway.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Lola Fagbemi who disclosed this said the bushes will be cleared some 30 meters away from both sides of the roads.

She said “the bush will be cleared about 30-40 meters away from the road. This will give a proper view while on the highway and we are commencing work from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Vanguard News Nigeria

