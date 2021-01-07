Breaking News
Atiku receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

In Coronavirus Updates, News
By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has received Pfizer Covid-19 in jab vaccine on Thursday.

Confirming the news, Ovation magazine Publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, displayed Atiku’s picture when the vaccine was administered to him by a medical practitioner.

Though Dele did not mention the place Atiku took the vaccine but information reaching Vanguard said it was in Dubai.

In one paragraph sentence, Dele wrote: “Former Vice President The Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR receives Pfizer Covid-19 jab vaccination…”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 1,664 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 94,369.

The daily increase was a new record and considerably higher than Tuesday’s 1,354 confirmed cases. Nigeria now has 77,299 recoveries and 1,318 fatalities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

