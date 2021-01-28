Breaking News
Happening Now: Buhari, Sultan, NSCIA members meet

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA.

As at the time of filling this report, the agenda of the meeting is not known to Journalists.

The meeting must not be unconnected with economic, political, religious and security situations in the country. Last three days ago, Buhari accepted the resignation of his former service chiefs and appointed new ones in view of tackling the security problem in the country.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

