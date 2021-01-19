Breaking News
Translate

Happening Now: 15 workers sleeping by the road side crushed to death

On 8:32 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from MillenniumPost

At least 15 labourers were crushed to death by a truck in India early Tuesday while they were sleeping by a road, police said.

The accident took place near a village in the Surat district in India’s western state of Gujarat, area police chief Varadbhai Patel said on phone.

The dumper truck ran over the sleeping workers, killing 12 of them at the scene, Patel said. Eight  were wounded  and taken to hospital, where three more succumbed to injuries, he added.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Nigerian players abroad for the weekend

The workers were from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. The truck driver lost control of his vehicle after it hit some sugar cane hanging out of a tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction, Patel said.

The driver was among those receiving treatment at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the families of the victims and those injured.

Tens of thousands of people are killed in road crashes in India every year. The accidents are mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles or negligent driving. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!