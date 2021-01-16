Breaking News
Hajiya Fatima Mohammed, Abacha’s younger sister is dead

2021-01-16
Gen. Sani Abacha

…Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passage of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Mohammed, immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Fatima Fanta, mother of Sen. Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), lived to the age of 75.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president sympathised with the Abacha family, Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State.

He noted that Fanta devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

President Buhari prayed that Allah would console all those mourning her and grant Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus (Paradise). (NAN)

