Gunmen kill Inspector in Port Harcourt, Police confirm

Kindly Share This Story:

…They killed 2 policemen, 1 civilian –eyewitness

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed one Inspector dead and other nursing gunshot wounds after gunmen attacked a police team at Amangala Bustop, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Sunday night.

An eye witness in the neighbourhood, however, claimed two policemen and a civilian hit by the assailant’s stray bullets died in the ordeal. Rivers Police Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed, “The unfortunate and mindless attack last night on our Personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt Amangala Junction, Borikiri Port Harcourt.

“While on duty unknown gunmen numbering about Seventeen (17) launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of an Inspector of Police, while others sustained gunshot wounds.

Also read:

“The Police Patrol Vehicle belonging to the Team was riddled with bullets. The Corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in Mortuary for Autopsy.

“Meantime, the Commissioner of Police (CP Joseph Mukan) has ordered a serious manhunt for the perpetrators with marching orders to all Tactical Units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The Area is under close monitoring.”

The eye witness who spoke on anonymity narrated, “The gunmen stormed the place and shot sporadically at the officers on duty leading to the death of two of them while another civilian was hit by a stray bullet from the assassins’ guns.

“We don’t know where exactly they came from but all we heard was gunshots and we all ran inside. By the time it subsided, we came out to see two officers and one civilian dead. Right now, we are even afraid because we don’t know if police will come for arrest in the night”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: