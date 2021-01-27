Gunmen kill 2 policemen, one other in Taraba, Delta; abduct 14 in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume, Boluwaji Obahopo & Femi Bolaji

Two policemen were, Monday, reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen while returning to their duty post in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The police also confirmed the death of a comminity leader in Warri, Delta State.

These came as wife of the late Zonal Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Matthew Kola-Ojo, was among 14 people reportedly kidnapped, Monday, between Iffe and Egbeda, in Ijumu council area of Kogi State.

On the policemen killed, one was a sergeant while the other a constable.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, David Misal, who confirmed the attack, said: “On the 25/01/21 at about 1900hrs, two policemen attached to Karim Lamido LGA were attacked and killed while on their way to their duty post at Jen community.

“The incident occurred at a point in an isolated area in Karim Lamido Jen road, when two of the police officers, a sergeant and constable, stopped to rectify a fault noticed from the vehicle they were driving.

“Suddenly armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.”

Gunmen abduct 14 persons in Kogi

It was gathered that the journey was Kola-Ojo’s first trip after observing the mandatory mourning of her husband, but was kidnapped on her way home.

Vanguard gathered that five persons were later released by the kidnappers but Mrs Kola-Ojo is still being held captive.

Confirming the incident, President, Okun Development Association, ODA, Femi Mokikan, said he gathered eight persons were released by the kidnappers.

He also said the kidnappers have established contact with a relative of Mrs Kola-Ojo but are yet to demand a ransom.

He said: “The persons they (kidnappers) called was an uncle to the woman, telling him they have Mrs Kola-Ojo in their custody. But before they could state their ransom, the man’s phone experienced a flat battery. We are hoping that they will call back today.

“I got the information about the kidnapped saga about 10:30 am and we started calling those that matter, including the Senior Security Adviser to the Governor, for help.”

He said ODA in collaboration with Ijumu council officials is working round the clock for their release.

One killed in Warri

Meanwhile, the Police have confirmed the death of Ambassador Prince, a community leader in Ugbori community, Warri South Local Government Area, shot around Iyara area, Monday night.

The state Police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the Police were making efforts to unravel details behind the shooting and arrest those behind it.

Vanguard gathered from community sources that the sad incident occurred in Merogun area near Iyara community.

