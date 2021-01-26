Group urges Gov Emmanuel to probe killings in Akwa Ibom community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

A pressure group, Enwang Professionals, has called on Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel to set up a judicial panel of inquiry into the killings of innocent people and wanton destruction of property in Uko Akpan Enwang, Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State by armed youths from Uko Nteghe Uda over the disputed land.

According to it, the said land was a subject of High Court sitting in Oron judgment in suit no. HOR/1/2013.

The group said such inquiry was imperatives so as to unmask the masterminds of the mayhem and bring them to face the long arm of the law no matter whose ox is gored and award compensation to deserving individuals and persons.

Besides, the group noted that the inquiry would also help in putting to rest once and for all, the festering communal crisis which has claimed many lives over the years and ensured the restoration of enduring peace and tranquillity to the crisis-scarred area.

This is contained in a statement signed by Barrister Godwin O. Effiong and Okon E. Emmanuel, Coordinator and Secretary respectively and made available to the newsmen in Uyo.

The statement reads,” For four days, last week, Uko Akpan Enwang went through a very harrowing experience as armed youths from Uko Nteghe Uda unleashed terror and mayhem on it, raping women, killing and beheading innocent people and destroying property valued at several millions of naira.

“The killing is a blatant and criminal violation of the constitutional right to life and liberty of innocent people of Uko Akpan in particular and Enwang in general.

“The people of Enwang are generally peace-loving and accommodative, and have over the years resisted coordinated and concerted efforts to push her into unrest or resort to self-help mechanism to protect themselves in their homestead against hostile neighbours- Uda.

“We, therefore call on His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel, being the chief security officer, to inaugurate a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe and, or dig into the four day unprovoked attacks and killings by marauding youths from Uko Nteghe Uda.

“We believe that if the incessant menace is not checked or nipped in the bud, it will one day degenerate into a conflagration which will not augur well for the smooth take-off of the proposed federal and state governments’ investments in the area, especially the Ibom Deep-sea Port, Ibom Industrial City and the Oil and Gas facility. As we all know, no development can thrive in an area wracked by rancour and bloodbath. A stitch in time saves nine.”

