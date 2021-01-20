Group launches foundation to provide succour for needy in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The children and family of late Chief Ezekiel Atanda Agboola, have launched a foundation, Máfòyà Olúwa Ḿbẹ, foundation, with the aim to cater for the less privileged in the society.

The non-governmental organization was launched yesterday, in remembrance of their late father.

Vanguard gathered that late Agboola was a businessman and was keen to mentoring and adding values to everyone around him and members of the society.

During a press conference organised, Mr Olusegun Agboola, who spoke on behalf of the family, added that the organisation derived its name from Isaiah 41:10 in the Yoruba Language which instructed that they should not fear or lose hope.

Agboola said: “This inspiring and fortifying scripture guided our Father-Chief Ezekiel Amoo Agboola perhaps through all his life having lost his own father at a tender age of eight (8) years as the third and last son of his mother’s five (5) children in a polygamous family of little means.”

“His continuous recital of the bible verse soon ensured that he became known as Agbo Mafoya amongst his comity of friends and associates. Those words were eventually found on the lintels of the first house he built at Oke-Offa Atipe in Ibadan after he fortuitously reclaimed inheritance amongst his paternal family, the same name soon became his business name and clearly written on every eventual expression including a shopping mall, sawmill and a fleet of trucks in the timber-logging value chain.”

He stated further that in carrying out the activities of the foundation, the family hoped to establish an Intervention Philanthropic Fund that will provide succour and help through the following expressions which were dear to their self-taught illustrious father who passed away at the ripe old age of 101.

While speaking on the need to get more children into school which is one of the motives of the foundation, Agboola said: “According to available statistics, Nigeria has about 12 Million out of School children with Oyo State having about 10% of those figures. It is totally unacceptable that such could be happening and persist in our community.”

“The government alone cannot provide affordable education to the teeming population in our dear state. We hope to make our own contribution in assisting the indigents, who otherwise may not have the required help.”

He added that foundation will also focus on Health as the on-going pandemic has exposed the lack of infrastructure and institutional approach to the provision of healthcare and as such welfare.

“The main social good of providing qualitative care needs private participation as it has been recently demonstrated, even if all we can do is to assist the efforts of our government and public officials.”

“Also Empowerment, Our people are naturally resourceful and enterprising. The level of poverty due to the collective unattended riches of our nation makes it dire and pitiful, that our country only ranks amongst the poorest nations of the world when there are natural endowments to put us in the comity of prosperous nations.”

“Providing the needed leg-up for the indigent will also be one of the efforts of the foundation.”

