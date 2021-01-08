Group lauds Buhari over appointment of Akwa as NDDC’s sole administrator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Niger Delta group, Oro Indigenous Forum (OIF) has hailed president Buhari for appointing Effiong Akwa to head Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to oversee the completion of the forensic audit.

It carpeted some splinter youth groups in the oil-rich region for opposing Akwa’s appointment as interim administrator of the interventionist agency.

Vanguard reports that Akwa’s appointment has provoked a storm of protest from Ijaw youth groups which have threatened violence because he comes from Akwa Ibom state.

But the group in a statement obtained by Vanguard described such opposition as diversionary and capable of derailing the genuine intention behind the forensic audit of the commission.

The statement signed by the President, Ken Edet Effiong Bassey and Youth leader, Edet Etienam respectively reads, “We have read series of publications on both print and social media platforms, from pressure groups and individuals, calling on the President & Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, to remove Barr Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) against his appointment by Mr President a few months ago.

“The Publications, of which was made without convincing emphasis on the reasons that should necessitate such extreme call, is obviously spurious, lame and speaks volume of the clandestine plans and schemes, mischievously birthed to further plunge the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into the hands of the people that will rip it apart.

“Akwa is an Oro son, qualified according to the extant laws that established the NDDC and possesses the requisite educational qualifications with the experience to man the affairs of NDDC hence, the reason we are compelled to speak as Oro indigenes.

“The NDDC has been on the front burner of discussion, with negative headlines trailing the commission in time recent, rather than for people or groups to call on Mr President to ensure that the forensic audit is successfully completed, they are mischievously challenging the discretion of Mr President who is vested with the power to appoint and fire – this alone is worrisome, hilarious and has exposed the cancelled ulterior motives.

“Calling for Akwa’s sack after a careful and thorough scrutiny of his personal by Mr President veers from the agitation that should be done by any pressure groups and individuals in the Niger Delta right now when serious issues of concern are still in the offing.”

The group expressed confidence that the interim administrator has the capacity and ability to deliver on the mandate of his appointment.

“As a people, we know that Effiong Akwa has the stuff that it takes to return the commission to its original developmental agency.”

The group also passed a vote of confidence in Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Minister of Niger Delta affairs, warning that agitations against the appointment of Akwa were capable of inciting and instigating disunity and ethnic tension in the region.

