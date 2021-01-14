Group honours Obaseki’s former Chief of Staff who resigned 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, The Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Re-integration (IYAMIDR), has honored the immediate past Chief of Staff to Edo State Government, Chief Taiwo Akerele who resigned his appointment as the Most principled top public servant of the year 2020.

At a ceremony to give the award in Benin City, the Executive Director of IYAMIDR, Solomon Okoduwa described Akerele as role model for younger Nigerians who are agitating for power shift adding that they should learn from his experience and decision that when he felt what was happening in the government was against his conviction, he was not “arrested” by the pecks of the office but took the path of honour to satisfy his conscience and conviction that governance is for the general good of the people.

He said: “As a young professional and project manager of note, your contribution to youth development as World Bank Project Director(SEEFOR) has helped curb illegal migration, reduce criminality among the youths in the state.

“Your voluntary resignation as Chief of staff to Edo state government based on principles has further distinguished you as one of the few top public servants in Nigeria to voluntarily resign from office since independence in 1960 on the basis of principles.”

Represented by Manager Logistics and Coordination Incentive Based Program (Policy House), Jaspa Olowjoba said he appreciated “this organization for finding Akerele worthy of the award. Mr Taiwo Akerele will always do his best to contribute to the development of Youths in Nigeria because that is his main constituency.”

