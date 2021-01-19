Group hails Buhari, Akume for establishing health varsity, polytechnic, college of education in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume for sighting 3 federal academic institutions in Benue State.

The institution included University of Health, Otukpo; the College of Education, Apa and recently, the Federal Polytechnic, Wanune.

President of the youth council, Hon. Mike Msuaan in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said the entire people of Benue were appreciative of the kind gestures by the President.

He said: “We deeply appreciate President Buhari, within a matter of months, President Buhari has approved and the sighted University of Health Otukpo, College of Education Apa and Federal Polytechnic Wanune. This is novel and unprecedented in our existence as a federating unit in the country”.

Also read:

Msuaan also thanked Minister Akume for attracting the institutions to the state, urging him to maintain the cordial relationship with President Buhari.

He disclosed that the President has also embarked on other projects that would be beneficial to the people of Benue State.

According to him, the projects were the conversion of the Zaki-Biam Yam market to an international Yam market; the rehabilitation work on Bridge across River Benue and Katsina-Ala and the rehabilitation work on some federal roads in the state.

He said that the people of Benue were grateful to president Buhari and will remain supportive of his administration and policies which according to him were targeted at benefiting the generality of the masses of the country.

“When the council took the decision to endorse and work for the re-election of President Buhari, it was in acknowledgement of his people-centred policies. This gesture to Benue state has vindicated our efforts for his re-election”, Msuaan said.

Msuaan added that with the sighting of several federal institutions in the state amongst other projects, Buhari has endeared himself to the people of Benue State.

He promised to sustain the group’s support and that of the people of Benue State to the President, also calling on Nigerians to do the same for the delivery of more dividends of democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: