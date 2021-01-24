Group distributes educational materials to school in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity has distributed 100 uniforms and writing materials to Government Primary School Ikot Ndua Iman/Ikot Nkan in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom.

President of the association, Eket chapter, Mr Paul Ike said the gesture was in commemoration of the International Day of Education, in Onna Local Government Area on Sunday with the theme, “Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation.”

According to him, education was key to sustainable development while encouraging the pupils to be of good behaviour to their parents and their teachers.

“We want to identify with you on this year’s International Day of Education and to encourage you to take your education seriously.

“Don’t play with your education, ensure you read your books, listened to your teachers and parents because you are the leaders of tomorrow,” he advised.

He lamented that 70 per cent of the pupils of the particular school do not have uniforms while some were wearing torn uniforms.

“For schools, we have not visited, we will visit them in the subsequent edition as we encourage schools to take their education seriously.

“Our assistance cut across, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, given this gesture doesn’t end with providing school uniforms, writing materials but we also go to some schools and work on the infrastructure that has dilapidated,” Ike said.

Ike said the initiative was the association’s little way of contributing to the development of the economy, give the importance of education to nation-building.

Responding on behalf of the Teachers, Mr Etukudoh Essien commended the association for the initiative and urged it to reach out to others who have benefited from it.

He said, “Your benevolence is so much that we really appreciate it because so many of these pupils, their parents can not afford their uniforms but your kind gesture and love to the pupils was appreciated.

“Please consider those who have not benefitted in your gesture to ensure that all the pupils were carried along in your next coming.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

