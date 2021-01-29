Group accuses IMN of bankrolling frivolous petitions against Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

Some-well meaning Nigerians have fingered the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to be behind a petition against former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The Concerned Citizens and Stakeholders (CCS) revealed that the call to prosecute Buratai is another phase of their destabilization agenda.

The group, which disclosed this at a press conference on Friday in Lagos, said it is “laughable” to allege that the former COAS massacred members of IMN, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Secretary-General, Lanre Arogundade noted that the move is a warning shot at the new service chiefs.

According to Arogundade, the aim is to instil fear to weaken their performances, such that they would rather prefer to fail than be put on trial by ICC for doing the right thing.

The Concerned Citizens and Stakeholders, therefore, urged the military leadership to ignore Adeyanju’s malarkey so that they can continue the legacy of service to the nation that was the hallmark of the crop of service chief who just left office.

The group, however, implored Nigerians and the rest of the world to ignore the petition.

