Governor Ishaku mourns former envoy, Njiwah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has condoled with the family and the people of Mbamnga Chiefdom on the death of their monarch, HRH Emmanuel Njiwah.

The late monarch who reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday was a former envoy to the Republic of Cameroon.

Ishaku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said he received the news of the monarch’s demise with a deep shock.

He said the late monarch served his country diligently and his contributions to the growth of the state and country at large would be greatly missed.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “Njiwah was an outstanding diplomat, dependable community leader and patriot.

“His death less than three years into his reign as the paramount ruler of Mbamnga Chiefdom has robbed the people of the community and Taraba State in general of his mature leadership, community service and exemplary life of charity.“

He further prayed for the repose of his soul.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: