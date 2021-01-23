Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Governor Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, recalls suspended Chief of Staff

On 3:02 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ikpeazu commissions 3 road projects on New Year day
Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The Governor also recalled his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere.  Agbazuere was suspended following a video which captured him spaying money on controversial prophet identified as Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a. Odumeje.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, directed those affected by this dissolution to handover all government properties in their possession and their handover notes to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

Ikpeazu also expressed appreciation to the ex-commissioners for their services to the people of the state and wished them well in their future engagements.

ALSO READ: IPOB confirms recruitment of ‘5 retired soldiers’ into security network

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

“All those affected by this dissolution are to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“The Governor expresses his deep appreciation to these men and women for their services to the people of Abia state, and wishes them well for the future.

“The Governor has also approved the recall from suspension, his Chief of Staff, Dr ACB Agbazuere. This recall takes immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!