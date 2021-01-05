Government approves January 18 as school resumption in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has approved Monday, January 18, 2021, as the official resumption date for schools in the state.

A public service announcement signed by the Coordinating Director of the State Ministry of Education, Kehinde Olaniyan on Tuesday, disclosed that the Education Commissioner, Folorunsho Oladoyin has inline with the advice of the Federal Government on school resumption directed that schools in the state should resume the continuation of the 2020/2021 first term academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

The statement added that teachers should resume duties on Monday, January 11, 2021, in preparation for the pupils’/students’ resumption.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the General Public particularly Parents, Guardians, School Heads and Proprietors of Public and Private schools that in line with the Federal Government advise on school resumption which is embraced by most states of the federation the Hon Commissioner for Education has directed Public and Private Schools Primary and Secondary) in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1” term 2020 2021 academic session on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Teachers are to resume on Monday 11th January 2021 in preparation for pupils/students resumption on the 18th January 2021.

“Consequently the School Calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date therefore schools will now go on the 1st term vacation on 5th March 2021 as against 19th February 2021”.

