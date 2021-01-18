Chief Ebelechukwu Veronica Obiano, the wife of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, taking the Covid-19 vaccine in Houston, Texas, United States of America.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Chief Ebelechukwu Veronica Obiano, the wife of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, taking the Covid-19 vaccine in Houston, Texas, United States of America.