Gov Matawalle is restoring peace, transforming economy of Zamfara — Aide

Dr Rabi Ibrahim, Special Adviser on Investment and Public-Private Partnership to Zamfara Gov. Bello Matawalle says the governor has curbed the rates of insecurity in the state.

Ibrahim, who made the assertion at an interactive session with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that Matawalle had reduced the level of insecurity to the barest minimum since assumption of duty in 2019.

She described the governor as the “political saviour of Zamfara,” who is working round-the-clock to transform the economy of the state through investment in real estate development in some cities in the country.

Ibrahim said that Zamfara had joined the league of states like Lagos, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Kwara that generate huge internal revenue from their real estate investments in Abuja.

She recalled that in the past, Zamfara was in the news for all the wrong reasons but now the governor had transformed the state to “a safe haven with investors flooding in like never before.”

Ibrahim disclosed that the Investment Directorate under her stewardship had been able to make investments in properties worth a little above N10 billion.

She also revealed that the investment directorate was able to make gold deposits worth N2 billion, adding that the total investment made by the directorate amounted to the tune of N12.035 billion under one and a half years.

According to her, the investment directorate is still negotiating to acquire more properties for the state to increase the Internally Generated Revenue.

” This has never happened in the past with any administration in the state.

” Upon taking the mantle of leadership as the Executive Governor of Zamfara on May 29, 2019, Gov. Bello Matawalle, did not waste time in indicating his interest and passion in restoring peace to the state.

” The governor is also working assiduously to transform the economy of the state and creating a conducive atmosphere for investment, business development, and partnerships for the state and prospective foreign and local investors.

” Gov. Matawalle swung into action, by setting machineries in motion to enable him to achieve his vision, by quickly establishing the Investment and Public-Private Partnership Directorate, and appointing a Special Adviser to head the Directorate.

” The truth is that the vision and investment ideas of the governor are yielding the desired fruits as the Investment Directorate has become very busy attracting various investments to the state.

“And, investing the resources of the state in profitable Real Estate investments in FCT and Kaduna State, which serves as the Headquarters of Northwestern region,” she said.

The special adviser said that due to the tireless efforts of the governor, the Zamfara Investment and Property Development Company Ltd. was not only wearing a very good corporate image but also had started trading in shares and other businesses.

” Such as obtaining license for ecosystem registration from NIMC, that will commence soon in a matter of days.

” The success being recorded by the governor is not far connected to the fact that he is an all-rounder and a man on a mission to change the narrative in Zamfara in terms of providing adequate infrastructures, and developmental projects in the education, health, and economic sectors .”

