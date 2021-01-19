Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello has been honoured with the award for the ‘Most Gender Sensitive Governor of the Year.’

According to the organisers of the award and other executive members of National Council of Women Societies(NCWS), they stated that the nomination and recognition of Gov. Yahaya Bello was in view of his purposeful and conscious effort by his administration in the continuous appointment of women into sensitive and strategic offices in the leadership structure of Kogi state.

Governor Bello, while receiving the award expressed gratitude to the Organisers and thanked them for their reputable and notable honour.

However, some fans of the governor have reacted to the trending news of the disengagement of his 3rd wife, Hafiza.

News making the round had it that the governor was alleged to have officially divorced his 3rd Wife, Hafiza. This was confirmed few days ago in a remark he made, while receiving an award of honour from the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS).

According to source, it was noted that the Governor had appreciated his wives, Hajiya Amina Yahaya Bello, and the First Lady, Hajiya Rashida Bello at the award remarks but left out Hajiya Hafiza.

Meanwhile, die-hard fans of the youthful governor have been calling on ladies through social media platforms to engage the race for a 3rd and 4th wife for the Governor of Kogi state, as he remains ever young and smashingly appealing to young ladies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

