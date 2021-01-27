Gov Abiodun urged to tackle herdsmen’s menace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dave Oso

The President of Gbenga Akinwande Foundation, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, has advised Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, to find solutions to the unending herdsmen attacks that have taken many lives in the state.

Akinwande stated this in a letter to Governor Abiodun after two separate attacks by herdsmen and soldiers on residents of the state at Ubeku village in Yewa North Local Government Area and Oru community in Ago-Iwoye, respectively.

Akinwande, in the letter, noted that “Every Ogun indigene is particularly irked that this level of lawlessness happened under your leadership when you are doing all to secure the Gateway State.

“Such actions perpetrated by the herdsmen and soldiers did undermine your authority as the governor of our dear state, particularly under a constitutional democracy like ours.

“The issue of herdsmen attacks and killings in Yewaland, in particular, has been going on now for a while, and it is prolonged because law enforcement agencies have failed to take any concrete action to stem the tide.

”There are extant laws to apprehend or curb the activities of these killer-herdsmen and prosecute perpetrators.

“Failure to take urgent action to curb the activities of these killer-herdsmen might lead to the insecurity and instability that are prevalent in the North, considering the fact that we are a border state.”

He advised Governor Abiodun to take urgent action to end the crisis and restore peace and tranquility in earnest.

Akinwande also urged the governor to act swiftly as a leader that is unable to protect and secure his people has failed in his constitutional responsibility.

Vanguard News Nigeria

