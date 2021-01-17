Global Igbo leaders reject outcomes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo parallel elections

Kindly Share This Story:

…Requests concerned Imeobi members to set up caretaker committee

The Global Igbo Leaders, have rejected the outcomes of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo parallel elections.

In a statement signed by Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Nigeria: Prof Timothy Uzodinma Nwala, Prof Nathaniel Aniekwu, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, World Igbo Congress (WIC) USA: Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Dr. Festus Okere, Igbo World Assembly (IWA) Worldwide: Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Chief Christian Onuorah, Chief Oliver Nwankwor, Solomon Adima (IWA Rep for East Africa) Ekwe Nche USA: Luke Nwannunu, Igbo Board of Deputies, Worldwide: Barr. Austin Okeke, Council of Igbo Communities UK: Barr Alex Coker Ezeamakam, European Igbo Communities (EIC) Europe: Chief Oliver Nwankwor, Barr Alex Coker Ezeamakam, One Voice Women Movement UK: Mrs Joy Ukaegbu, Mrs. Eunice Onwuamaegbu, WOMEN Mediation and Support Group, Mrs Amaka Agbayim, Council of Igbo States in America (CISA) USA: Mazi Amadiebube Mbama, Barr. Bobby Aniekwu, Nzuko Ummunna, Ogbuefi Delly Ajujo, Barr. Austin Okeke, Mazi Amadiebube Mbama, the global leaders said: “We held Emergency Zoom meeting on the 30th December 2020 (and advised the immediate past Ohanaeze Ndigbo Executives/Electoral Committees to follow Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution and the Electoral guidelines to the letter.

“The Global Igbo Leaders had another Zoom meeting on 3rd January 2021 and further recommend that a properly constituted Ohanaeze Ndigbo Caretaker Committee be established to run the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the 10th of January 2021.

“We convened once again on the 13th January 2021 to review the Ohanaeze Ndigbo parallel elections that took place on the 9th and the 10th of January 2021.

“Most organisations that constitute Global Igbo Leaders have representatives in the Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey’s led Ohanaeze Electoral Committee as well as voting delegates (who of course did not vote).

“The reports provided to us by our respective Organisation representatives on the 10th January 2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s election showed that the procedures and guidelines for Ohaneze Ndigbo General Elections as enshrined in the Organization’s Constitution were neither followed nor adhered to.

“After reviewing the reports from our representatives including accounts received from the candidates to the elections and others, Global Igbo Leaders resolve:

We believe in the sustainability, credibility and unity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the umbrella body of Ndigbo worldwide, thus our full desire to maintain unity in Ohanaeze in particular and in Igbo nation in general. We reject the outcomes of the parallel elections which were planned, designed and programmed to favour pre-selected candidates and which did not follow Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s electoral guidelines and procedures as provided in the constitution. These elections promoted division and not unity, lawlessness instead of due process, and damaged the image and integrity of Ndigbo worldwide. We do not recognize any of the purported elected Ohanaeze Executives from any of the parallel elections. We therefore align with the decisions and plans of Concerned Imeobi Members and we urge them (Concerned Imeobi Members) to immediately setup Ohanaeze Ndigbo Caretaker Committee to first bring unity, and to subsequently set up Electoral Committee to conduct credible, free and fair election that will follow due process.

