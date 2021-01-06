Gbeneyei urges Deltans to vote Senator Omo-Agege governor 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

Deltans have been urged to vote the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of the state come 2023.

A press statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, titled: “ Let us follow rotation , elect Ovie Omo-Agege as governor 2023 “, a prominent Deltan , High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei , the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu local government area, said Senator Omo-Agege who represents Delta central senatorial district in the Senate is the right political character to be governor of the state in 2023 because of his sterling qualities.

The statement reads, : “ Let us follow rotation, elect Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor 2023″.

“I High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei. The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area Delta State, aka Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain, the Whale and Independence of the Sea. want to appeal to my Ijaw brothers and sisters in politics and the entire Delta south senatorial district to work for the election of Distinguished Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of our great Delta state come 2023.”

“The power rotation arrangement that has been in place in the state since 1999 has sustained peace across the state. And it should be respected as a way to deepen the political peace we enjoy in our great state.”.

“Delta Central produced Chief James Onanefe Ibori as two term governor from 1999. At the end of his tenure, power rotated to Delta south senatorial district with Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan emerging as governor, he did his two terms.”

“The same power rotation took the number one executive position in the state to Delta north senatorial district with Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa running two terms. He is currently in the last lap of his second term as governor of our state.”

“This political arrangement that has encouraged seamless emergence of governors in our state should be consolidated on. This time it should go back to Delta central senatorial district.”

“Senator Omo-Agege should be elected. He is a detribalized Deltan and Nigerian. As Deputy President of the Senate , if you check his list of political aides they cut across the entire state. He even extended to other parts of the country. Only a broad minded politician can do this.”

“The distinguished Senator has occupied various offices in the state that gave rise above petty ethnic considerations in his actions. As Secretary to the state Government under former Governor James Ibori, he certainly did not serve ethnic interest with the office, all Deltans can attest to this.”

“Today , he is currently the highest political office holder in the entire South-South region. This position makes him a political father to the entire South south region and he has been acting and living it. His office is open to all ethnic groups from the region and beyond.”

“Senator Omo-Agege is known to be a goal getter, he is surely going to take our state to greater heights”.

“A vote for the distinguished Senator is a vote for a great Delta state.”

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on all Deltans to work with Omo Agege irrespective of our political affiliations. ”

“The Ijaw’s, Urhobo’s, Itsekiri’s Isoko’s, Anioma’s, Ika’s etc. Mostly my Urhobo brothers to sink party difference and work for the emergence of the distinguished Senator Omo-Agege as governor come 2023. There is power in unity.

“They should be united in this resolve. Every vote counts, they should go for Senator Omo Agege.”

“The same way I have appealed to my Ijaw brothers and other parts of the state. Let us work for the election of a broad minded politician , a detribalized Deltan, Senator Omo Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, for governor of our great Delta state by 2023.”

“I am also appealing to the Urhobo Monarchs, Urhobo Progressive Union ( UPU ), the youths and other Urhobo platforms to speak with one voice and rally massive support for the election of Senator Omo-Agege as governor come 2023. Because he’s more capable than other perceived contestants. We need to promote good governance.”

