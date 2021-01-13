Gbajabiamila mourns ex-Lagos military governor, Ndubuisi Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

hails Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on 50th anniversary

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former military governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd).

He, however, said that Kanu who passed on at the age of 77 would be remembered for his commitment to the development of Lagos State and the other states he governed.

Gbajabiamila noted that the deceased was a patriotic Nigerian who played a role in the making of Lagos state.

While sending his condolences to late Kanu family over the irreparable loss, the Speaker prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

In a similar development, Gbajabiamila also congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on his 50th anniversary on the throne.

The Speaker said that since the Oba’s ascension to the throne 50 years ago, the Alaafin has been a source of inspiration not just to the people of the Oyo kingdom but also to the entire nation.

He noted with delight how Alaafin became an embodiment of peace and unity among Nigerians in the last 50 years, saying the people of Oyo kingdom were lucky to have Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as their leader.

Gbajabiamila said that apart from being a foremost peacemaker, the Alaafin is a man of honour and integrity, which characterized his 50 years of peaceful reign as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The Speaker congratulated the sons and daughters of the Oyo kingdom, including the Oyo State Government, for witnessing the 50 years of the Alaafin on the throne.

“Kabiyesi Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is one man that believes in the unity of his people and the entire nation. This much he has guided his people to achieve in the last 50 years.

“I am particularly delighted that the 50th anniversary of the Alaafin of Oyo is happening during my lifetime. I believe every Yoruba son and daughter, irrespective of where they are, should be proud of the Alaafin for the kind of leadership he has been providing in the past 50 years.

“We cannot forget in a hurry how the Alaafin used his good office and leadership style to make the Oyo kingdom a reference point. He is indeed a man blessed with abundant wisdom.

“To think that the Alaafin is marking his 50 years on the throne at the age of 82 in sound health is another source of joy.

“I join millions of Nigerians, especially the sons and daughters of Yoruba land, in wishing the Alaafin God’s protection, blessings and wisdom,” Gbajabiamila said.

