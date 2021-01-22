 Ganduje to begin enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

In the face of the increasing cases and second wave of covid-19 in the state, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday said plans are underway to enforce compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the state.

This was as he said it has come up with some recommendations and awaiting the nod of President Muhammadu Buhari on certain measures to tame the pandemic in the state.

Ganduje made this known during a stakeholder meeting with Heads of tertiary institutions in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar lamented how some people chose to play politics with efforts by the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising that, “Very soon measures will be introduced. We must tighten our belts in this effort. Ours is to save people’s lives.”

“We gave some recommendations to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on our approach in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he hinted.

“When those recommendations got President’s nod, some measures would be taken in the state, to most quickly tame the pandemic as done in the first experience.

“With Allah’s intervention during the first wave of the pandemic, after taking all the necessary measures, Kano was neither leading from the front nor from the rear. Though we are the most populated state in the country. We must therefore be up and doing during the second wave also,” he stated.

On the efforts of the higher institutions in the state, Governor Ganduje commended them for complying with the protocols, saying “Our tertiary institutions did well and are still doing very well in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

“We are very happy that you are cooperating with the state government in this fight. We invited you for this stakeholders not because you are ignorant of the situation. But because of emphasis and advocacy reasons. As an academic community, we are sure of your capacity of differentiating between science and fiction.

“On the institutions’ strategy of introducing virtual lectures, we commended the strategy and urged others to copy and make good use of it.

“We are mindful and very much aware of your efforts in coming up with some technology-based interventions in the fight against the pandemic. We will do our best to support you. And we are calling on the business community to also come to your aid,” Ganduje appealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

