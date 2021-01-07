Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Due to the recession occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kano State Government says it is stopping the new minimum wage and to pay its workers with the N18,000 old wage.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

Yakasai said, “Yes, the state government has also stopped the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to its workers with immediate effect.

“The state was unable to continue paying N30,000 because what the state was currently getting as a government had reduced.

“The state government has reverted to the initial minimum wage due to the recession.

“What we are getting now as a government has reduced, and we can’t afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage,” he said.

Yakasai didn’t state when the new minimum wage will be restored.

Recall that the Kano state government had sometimes late 2019 and early 2020 agreed to commence payment of the new minimum wage, an action to follow suit of President Muhammadu Buhari who in April 2019 signed the new minimum wage act into law, which stipulates N30,000 as the minimum wage.

Efforts to get the State’s Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir to react to the development proved abortive as he was not responding to calls put to his mobile phone number.

