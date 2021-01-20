Ganduje assured us salaries despite stay-at-home order — Kano NLC boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Workers in Kano are expressing fears that the state government will tamper with their salary following the stay at home order announced on Monday by the Commissioner for Information Mal Muhammad Garba following a rise in the rate of death resulting from COVID 19.

Although some selected essential services are exempted from the stay at home order that includes the media, health, judiciary and teachers, workers in the state are crying out that the state government is planning to justify the unannounced cutting of their salaries.

In this regard, the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, the leader in Kano, Ado Minjibir told reporters that they had had a session with the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje who has assured them that their pay remains intact, insisting that the government took the action of stay at home order with good intention.

”Whenever there is anything that has to do with their lives in the workplace, so we believe that the State Government has done this with good intention.

“We sat with his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, where he gave us his words.

“We believe that this directive of stay at home will not tamper with our salaries and pension of our workers.

“So, we will now wait and see, the outcome of the payment of salaries for the months of January, then we will know what is the next line of action” he stated.

However, NLC boss urged the affected workers to obey the Government’s directive, as well as protect themselves against the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

