Gambo’s expertise on security in Nigeria was second to none ― ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described the death of former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Gambo Jimeta as a huge loss, saying his expertise on security matters in Nigeria, was second to none.

ACF said it was thrown into a mourning mood with the news of the death on Thursday, describing the former IGP as “one of our founding pillars.

ALSO READ: N2m credit alert sends Ilorin driver to jail

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF, said on Friday that the former IGP was a celebrated crime buster, who was responsible for ridding Lagos of armed robbery when he was appointed the States Commissioner of police in 1977.

” He was later appointed Inspector General of Police in 1986. Early in the days of his appointment as IG, he gave Nigerians a fresh breath when he broke the notorious band of armed robbers led by Lawrence Anini.”

He was also a National Security Adviser to President Ibrahim Babangida and a member of Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy to President Goodluck Jonathan.’

“His expertise on security matters in Nigeria was second to none. The ACF is grieved that the North and Nigeria has lost him at a time we all need the extensive knowledge he acquired over years of credible service to Nigeria.

The ACF sympathizes with his immediate family and Adamawa State government over his death.”

“He was born on 15th April 1937 and joined the Nigeria Police in 1959. Popularly known as Gambo he received training in both local and foreign police colleges particularly in UK, US & Cairo,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: