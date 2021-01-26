Galaxy A12 provides option for tech savvy Nigerians with moderate income — Samsung

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Device maker, Samsung, has launched a brand new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A12, saying it provides an option for device lovers with moderate income.

According to the company, the stylish rear quad camera design features a 48MP main camera together with the 6.5-inch large display and 5,000mAh massive battery.

It explained that the Galaxy A12 is the affordable device that offers an incredibly wide array of features Nigerians want.

Speaking during the launch, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, said: “With the launch of the Galaxy A12, Samsung Nigeria has entered the new year with a strong commitment to providing Galaxy fans with the amazing features at an unbelievable price.

“Through these new devices, A12, A02s and A02, we continue to showcase our commitment to listening to the needs of the Nigerian consumers and providing innovation for all,” she said.

Oke also explained that Galaxy A12 is equipped with a stylishly designed quad rear camera so one can easily capture memorable moments and share happiness with friends and families. She used the opportunity to unveil the face of Galaxy A series, Joseph Akinfenwa popularly known as Joeboy, who also commended Samsung’s continuous drive in endearing their brands to consumers.

She noted that the Galaxy A12 is available in three vivid and unique colours: black, white and blue.

Key unique features include:

*Awesome Power

The Galaxy A12 has a massive 5,000mAh battery reservoir, enough power to make sure one gets through the day uninterrupted.

*Awesome Performance

It also houses 4GB RAM with optional 64GB or 128 GB internal memories. The A12’s powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MTK 6765 processor is optimised for gaming, so one can play favourite games seamlessly.

