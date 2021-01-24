Fulani Quit Notice: Group defends new Oyo CP from ethnic bias

Kindly Share This Story:

A group in the Southwest region of Nigeria, Egbe Omo Oduduwa Women League, has defended the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, for her bravery, professionalism and competence in handling the security challenges in the state amidst the quit notice handed to Fulani herders in Ibapara axis of Oyo state, saying that she has demonstrated lots of professional and unbiased acumen in carrying out her duties so far.

The President General of the Women League, Deacon Iyabo Abosede, in a statement released in Ibadan, extolled the professional virtues of CP Ngozi Onadeko who hails from the Igbo speaking South East but married to a Yoruba man.

The statement said that “by law and tradition, the CP is a Yoruba lady by marriage and thus has no business with those who trying to taint the sterling records of CP Onadeko through unfounded campaigns in online media platforms.

The group said: “We are firmly in support of CP Ngozi Onadeko’s competence to bring peace and justice to the good people of Oyo state and indeed the South West people who are faced with dire security challenges.”

Egbe Omo Oduduwa Women League warned those promoting ethnic division, a situation that already has plunged Nigeria into a state of chaos to desist from such acts henceforth.

“This is a time when we should rather focus on what unites us rather than what divides us. The situation in Oyo State looks under control. The CP needs our support and not unnecessary jabs to set apart ethnic groups,” the statement added.

According to the statement, “Kanu’s statement asking her to flout the order from the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, for the immediate arrest of Igboho and threatening to deal with her family in Igbo land, depicts him as an enemy of Nigeria.”

Recall that Kanu had advised the new Commissioner of Police to resign from her position, saying she was strategically appointed to foment regional enmity.

“We have no doubt that she will handle the issue the best way possible,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Onadeko in a statement by CSP. Fadeyi Olugbenga, noted that the actions of Sunday Igboho led to the recent clashes between Fulani herdsmen in the area and the host community of Igangan.

She, however, warned that nobody will be allowed to cause further breakdown of law and order while an investigation has been launched to determine details of the Igangan incident and bring perpetrators to justice.

