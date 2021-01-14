Breaking News
Translate

Fourth Mainland Bridge: Lagos to announce Preferred Bidders in Q3 — Commissioner for Works

On 4:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Fourth Mainland Bridge: Lagos to announce Preferred Bidders in Q3 — Commissioner for Works

By Babajide Komolafe

The Prefered Bidders for the much expected Fourth Mainland Bridge will be announced latest third quarter (Q3) of this year.

Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye disclosed this in Lagos at the presentation of the Facts Behind the Figures of 2021 Lagos State Government Budget.

READ ALSO: Admiral Kanu’s Death: Nigerian hospital deceived us on his recovery – Wife

Aramide disclosed that the state government has so far concluded three out of the six steps to selecting the Prefered and Reserved, adding that the last stage will be concluded between the second and third quarter of the year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!