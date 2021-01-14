Fourth Mainland Bridge: Lagos to announce Preferred Bidders in Q3 — Commissioner for Works

By Babajide Komolafe
The Prefered Bidders for the much expected Fourth Mainland Bridge will be announced latest third quarter (Q3) of this year.
Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye disclosed this in Lagos at the presentation of the Facts Behind the Figures of 2021 Lagos State Government Budget.
Aramide disclosed that the state government has so far concluded three out of the six steps to selecting the Prefered and Reserved, adding that the last stage will be concluded between the second and third quarter of the year.