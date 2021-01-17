Four police killed in battle with bandits, one missing — Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Four (4) police officers were killed during an exchange of gunfire between the Police and bandits along the Birnin-Gwari- Funtua Highway on Friday, 15th January 2021, while an officer is still missing.

This was contained in a statement signed by CP Frank Mba,

Force public relations officer, made available to journalists on Sunday evening.

The statement, however, added that the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has commended the police officers attached to Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron, Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about hundred along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway on Friday, 15th January 2021 on their way back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty.

It stated that the officers were personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

“Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that eighteen (18) officers were kidnapped, only sixteen (16) officers were attacked in the ambush. The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralized the bandits in their tens while many of the bandits scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries.

“Regrettably, four (4) of the officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gunfire between the Police and the bandits while an officer is still missing. However, the remaining eleven (11) officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing. ”

“The IGP, while commiserating with the families of the officers who have yet again paid the supreme price in the service of our nation, assures that their death shall not be in vain.”

“The IGP assures the citizens that the Force is not deterred and will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all activities of bandits and other unscrupulous.

