Former Minister of Sports, Bala Ka’oje is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Minister of Sports, Bala Bawa Ka’oje has died at the age of 60, according to the Nigerian Football Federation.

In a statement by Ademola Olajire, spokesperson for the NFF, Ka’oje was buried on Tuesday 19th January in Abuja.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, in the statement described the late Ka’oje as “a dignified and unassuming public servant who showed great passion and interest in the development and improvement of Nigeria sports.”

Ka’oje who was a Minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration had a Master’s degree in structural engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and was a former House of Representatives member from Kebbi State.

His funeral prayer was held at 2:00pm at the Central Mosque, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: