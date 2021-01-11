Vanguard Logo

Forces plotting to unleash religious violence against Nigeria – DSS alerts

By Soni Daniel

The Department of State Services has raised the alarm that some unnamed forces are plotting to unleash religious violence on the country any moment from now.

But a statement by the Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, has also assured that its men are on top of the situation and will work to protect crush the interest of the country and Nigerians.

The statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, listed the states being targeted by the masterminds said to be working with external forces to include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

The statement said: “The DSS wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

“Targeted States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

“However, law abiding citizens and residents are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies,” the DSS said.

