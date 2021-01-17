FoodbayTV ends 2020 with Docu-reality series, Dinning With The Stars

Kindly Share This Story:

FoodbayTV, an African food TV platform, which showcases healthy African food and lifestyle, closed the year 2020 with its new and exciting docu-reality series, Dining with Stars. The docu-reality series gave fans the much-coveted opportunity of a ‘Premium Personal Dining Experience’ with their favourite celebrities.

The maiden season featured four of Africa’s finest stars, including music artistes Innocent ‘TuFace’ Idibia, Yemi Alade, actress Toyin Abraham, and 2020 Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon. Hundreds of interested fans responded to the call to #WishUponTheSTars for #AChristmasLikeNeverBefore and from this crop, 12 fans were picked, three for each star.

Each set of fans had unique experiences with their fans as they dined with their favourite stars to dishes made with the help of Chef Miyonse.

From spa pampering sessions that all fans enjoyed, to Santa Toyin Abraham’s gifts, to a literal day in the life of 2Baba, to vibing with Yemi Alade on screen and some intellectual banter with Laycon, the fans all attested to a truly wonderful time.

As one fan shared in a heartfelt message “I just want you to know I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity given to me. The last two days of my life has been my best days on Earth and it’s all thanks to FoodBay TV.”

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Managing Director of Maxima Productions, Femi Ogundoro, said, “For FoodbayTV, 2020 might have been a funny year, but we’re happy that when this set of fans think of 2020, they’ll remember and reflect on the Dining With The Stars experience as something good and memorable from this year. We are proud to have played a role in making their dreams come true.”

He continued: “We look forward to a wonderful New Year, and to a grander second season where we will make more dreams come true.”

Meanwhile, some of the fans, with the support of the stars have gone on to enjoy some public attention and a special charge from their idols to seize 2021 by the ear and begin the climb to their own stardom.

Speaking on the project, Toyin Popoola-Dania, Brand Manager for Devon Kings, said, “The meals they dined on were prepared with our products – seasoning, vegetable oil and margarine – and this made the experience deliciously special. We are glad to have been a part of feeding their smiles.”

Commenting, the Connection and Media Manager for Coca Cola, Omomeda Ashofor said, “at this time of the year, Coca Cola cares about seeing to it that wherever there is a bottle of Coca Cola, there’s joy, sharing and togetherness. It is clear to see that we did very well on those counts. The show was a success and for the fans, the saying ‘All is well that ends well’ held true for them in light of 2020.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: