FISB appoints Akinlosotu as its 1st Nigeria President

International Speedball Federation, FISB, has appointed the President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu as President Nigeria Speedball Federation.

The sports organization which came into existence in 1985 communicated the news to Blessing A. Akinlosotu in a letter of appointment signed by the President, FISB, Dr.  Ahmed Lotfy, on January 4, 2021.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

It said, ”The purpose of this letter is to inform you that FISB has ratified the appointment of Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu as the President of the Nigeria Speedball Federation to pioneer the body in Nigeria”.

The letter further remarked that Nigeria Speedball Federation will serve as one of the Federation country chapters recognized by FISB. Admonishing the Minister to accord the President, Nigeria Speedball Federation, Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu all necessary supports as a Sports organization.

