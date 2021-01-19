First Nigerian blind DJ, Akpeji, set to release debut album

Kindly Share This Story:

A blind disc jockey (DJ) and musician, Mr Augustine Akpeji, popularly known as DJ Aus, says plans have been concluded to release his first album in 2021 that will entertain members of the public.

Akpeji, a producer and multi-instrumentalist, told Newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that his album would contain positive vibes to thrill his fans.

Akpeji, the winner of the first disability reality show (Ability in Disability) talent hunt, said that he was working hard to ensure early release of the album.

According to him, “I am coming out with a lot of positive vibes, with more music in my first album.

“Yes, I will hit the public with my vocals that some people call the ‘golden voice’ and it will be with songs from different genres.

“I will also do more mixes to be played in gatherings,” he said.

The Edo-born musician described music as entertaining medicine, adding that he cannot live without it.

“I am trying to use my technology to key into the entertainment industry and I am okay with everything that comes my way,” he said.

Akpeji enjoined other persons with disabilities (PWDs) to discover their God-given talents and put them into use.

“They must not give up on their dreams and talents, as everyone has an embedded talent.

“It is just for us to locate the talents, develop them and put into better use. If you have gotten yours, don’t give up on it and if you have not, try to discover it.

“More PWDs will surely tap some of my talents and they will be fortunate to learn from it,” he added.

Reports have it that Ekpeji won a reality TV talent hunt show titled: “The AID (Ability in Disability) talent show”, organised by Miss Health International Foundation in 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

