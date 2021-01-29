Firms partner to support COVID-19 vaccination, women empowerment education, water, sanitation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The agreement will support the provision of COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies for low and lower-middle income countries.

The partnership with a multi-million dollar value, is the largest to date to support UNICEF’s lead role in procuring and supplying 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and auxiliary vaccination supplies on behalf of the COVAX Facility. DP World and UNICEF will also collaborate on other global programmes in support of education, health, women’s empowerment and water and sanitation.

DP World, a leader in global end-to-end supply chain logistics, will provide UNICEF with logistics solutions and supply-chain expertise. By using DP World’s warehouse facilities in Dubai, UNICEF will have optimized access to many countries. In addition, DP World has committed to leveraging its global logistics infrastructure and services on a pro-bono basis in support of COVID-19 vaccine logistics needs, including transport, port and storage requirements in countries where it is present.

The partnership was signed by UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, and Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. It arose from UNICEF’s collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s Supply Chain and Transport Community, of which DP World is a member and explores how the community collectively could support an equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines globally.

“Distributing COVID-19 vaccines is humanity’s biggest logistics challenge since the end of the Second World War,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. “We offer our infrastructure and expertise to support this effort because everyone should have access to vaccines, especially the most vulnerable in our society. Unless the vaccine is available to all, the pandemic will not end for anyone.”

“The pandemic has turned children’s world upside down, disrupting their education, health and protection,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Vaccines will be a big step towards putting children’s lives back on track.

