Firm launches mobile app to tackle youth unemployment

By Luminous Jannamike

Nairaxi Transport and Logistics Limited, Saturday, launched a new mobile application, Nairaxi, to ease the problems of youth unemployment in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nairaxi Transport and Logistics Limited, Mr. Kingsley Eze, stated during the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, that the application, which is an online ride-hailing, e-commerce and logistics service, has been licensed by the Federal government, to empower Nigerian youths through the use of smart technology.

According to him, the newly introduced application would provide employment opportunities for over 20,000 youths in Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt within 12 months.

He urged drivers and merchants to sign up on the application in order to help people access transportation and other on-demand services at cheap and affordable rates.

He said, “One of the major issues that best describes Nigeria as a developing nation is the issue of youth unemployment.

“It is imperative for a nation like Nigeria to invest in the empowerment and employment of the youth.

“74 million youths cannot find work. Nevertheless, if the youths are allowed

to realize their full potential through gainful employment, Nigeria would see huge economic gains thus accelerating growth and development.”

According to him, 250 merchants have started operations already and many drivers and dispatch riders were still undergoing training and monitoring, “while the target is to reduce unemployment among youths by creating 20,000 employment opportunities.”

Also, the Chief Financial Officer, Nairaxi, Ms. Elizabeth Omale, said the app was a self-service and monitoring platform that would solve problems associated with urban transportation, online shopping, and logistics services.

She said the application was created to help people move around in their cities, and make money on the go.

“This application, when downloaded on your phone, would offer drivers a flexible way to make extra cash at their own schedule. It will also save time on running errands because we’ll bring your groceries, household essentials and more to your door, and also limit the possibility of dispatch riders running away with the goods,” Omale said.

She maintained that the app would ensure a safe and easy way to move within and around Abuja and other major cities; adding that it was designed with features that enabled customers to share their ride details with loved ones and allow them monitor the travel process.

“Our mission is to provide affordable, personal transportation and on-demand services via a cutting edge mobile application,” Omale added.

