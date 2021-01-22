Firm advocates new initiatives to curb spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria battles, the second wave of COVID-19, a Health Management Organisation, HMO, AXA Mansard Health Limited has deployed state-of-the-art technology to attain operational excellence to deliver and overcome challenges facing Nigeria’s health insurance industry.

Announcing the launch during its virtual yearly HR Conference tagged; “Winning the Pandemic Battle Together,” Chief Executive Officer, of the firm, Tope Adeniyi, said the session was to get a deeper understanding of the pandemic and how organisations can deal with the resultant effects on their staff and the business operations.

In attendance were: the Managing Director, at Paelon Memorial Hospital, Dr Frances Onyia as Guest speaker and two external panellists, Medical consultant-Human resources, MTN Nigeria, Dr Idorenyin Oladiran, and Medical and Wellness Consultant-Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC, Dr Jatto Sylvanus.

Adeniyi explained that: “A major step had been taken to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 s is the introduction of pre-authorization approval notification, aimed at reducing the wait-time at hospitals. To fast-track the hospital-visit approval process, enrolees can now send a mail to https://health.axamansard.com/AXAMansardLive/cms/Membersdataedit.aspx for a pre-visit verification check.

Speaking, the Chief Client Officer, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi noted that as a company they have made a lot of effort towards ensuring that their customers and staff are well catered for throughout the pandemic period.

Adebisi said the company has remained a caring organisation, protecting all that matters to clients from health, life, property to wealth management.

“We are more convinced of our purpose in such a time like this and we will stand by our esteemed customers through this challenging period. We believe we will win this battle as we educate, collaborate and take adequate precautions,” she noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

