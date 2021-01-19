Financial Inclusion: Shago sees brighter Nigerian economy with Agency banking

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Executive officer of a new Nigeria Fintech start-up, Shago Payments limited, Sabastine Enechi has predicted that Agency banking will not only boost financial inclusion, but will also close the gap of unemployment in the country.

Enechi at the launch of bill payment and e-commerce platforms into Shago’s portal recently, said Nigeria’s economy will surely recalibrate with the zeal the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN was pushing the financial inclusion initiative in Nigeria.

He said Shago’s launch of the new platforms was to support the underserved and unbanked Nigerians.

The company also used the opportunity of the launch to reward some of its agents who it said have helped to spread its services rapidly across the country in just one year.

Enechi said the awards were given not only to appreciate the agents, but to also encourage them to work towards the growth and expansion of the brand.

He hailed the agents for helping to create a better awareness for the brand and also to educate the populace about Shago’s values and solutions.

Shago payment is a platform built to support the underserved, unbanked, and merchants in order to create a value hub for the exposure of their goods and services as well as allowing them to earn commission on bill payment transactions.

According to Enechi, “Shago’s key services include bill payment, collections, e-commerce, on-demand, software development as well as software as a service SAAS.

The payment services enable airtime and data recharge, electricity bill payment, cable TV subscription, and so much more.

“Our e-commerce platform allows merchants to enlist their products and services for visibility.”

