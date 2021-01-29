Fight Against Crime: Waive gets commendation for partnering police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AREA Commanders in charge of Udu and Ughelli Area Police Command, Delta State have commended the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency in the House of Representative, Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive for synergizing with security agents in his constituency in the fight against crime.

The two Area Commanders, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Adepegba Adetoye and Lawal Adamu Shinkafi gave the commendation when the lawmaker paid a courtesy visit to the two Area Commands in a bid to strengthen his constituents and Police relationship in the aftermath of #ENDSARS protest.

Presenting sets of computers and accessories to the two Area Commands and a cash donation for repairs of their faulty vehicles, Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive, said he was impressed with the level of security in the Area, adding that the computers and the cash donation were to aid their administrative works

He said, “I want to let our people know that we need the police to build a better society. We should not stigmatize them but support and cooperate with them for a better policing.

“We are all aware that the #ENDSARS protest started from Ughelli, my own constituency, but despite the protest, no police station or other government properties were burnt and I want to commend you for all your efforts.”

Receiving the items, the Ughelli and Udu Area Commanders, ACP Lawal Adamu Shinkafi and ACP Adepegba Adetoye said the visit was a booster to the commands, saying they would continue to do their best to serve Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker inspected and commissioned electricity projects in Otokutu and Obi-Ayagha communities in Ughelli South local government area.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, Waive said: “We have been able to restore light to the palace of Okobaro Ughievwen Kingdom, Obi-Ayagha, Agbowhiame and other communities after over seven years of total darkness.

“I will ensure that before my tenure expires all communities in my constituency will be connected to the national grid while Eruvwharen and Imode communities will be provided with a solar system in every household”.

At Otokutu, the lawmaker expressed satisfaction at the speedy work being executed by the contractor handling the electricity project. He assured that in record time the transformer installation project would be completed and commissioned.

The President-General of the community, Mr Nicholas Emurayentite expressed joy over the benevolence of the lawmaker, saying, “If this Rural Electrification Project is completed and commissioned, the economic activities of Otokutu will grow geometrically.”

The lawmaker also met and briefed Pastors who supported him during the 2019 election at Ughelli Kingdom hall, where he assured that he would continue to promote good Christian qualities even as a Federal lawmaker.

Vanguard News Nigeria

