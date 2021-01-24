FG treating MACBAN with kid gloves — Nnamdi Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the worsening insecurity in Nigeria is the result of the kid gloves with which the present government is treating the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association if Nigeria, MACBAN.

Kanu also alleged that the All Progressive Congress, APC, led Federal government of Nigeria is encouraging the violent activities of killer herdsmen in the country by their actions and body language.

The IPOB leader also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has deliberately refused to see anything bad about the violent activities of members of MACBAN and that is why they are behaving as if they are above the law and their own occupying the seat of power at Aso Rock, will always defend them whether right or wrong.

A statement personally signed by Mazi Kanu and made available to newsmen through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, further alleged that civilians killing officials of the Nigerian Army is simply the enforcement unit of MACBAN, which he described as a terrorist organization that is being pampered by the present Federal government.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read in part, “Hope all our eyes have now been opened to the truth that the greatest terror machinery in Nigeria is Fulani presidency currently occupying Aso Villa.”

“What other proof do you need, IPOB understood the hidden agenda of the government and the caliphate and has been warning about it for years, but as usual the envious nature and natural hatred of average Nigerian never allowed some people to understand the hidden agenda of government and the caliphate, that IPOB has been warning about.

“Has it not been confirmed now that your beloved civilian killing Nigerian Army, is the enforcement unit of a terrorist organization called Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria? Facebook ‘intellectuals’ over to you.

“How the cabal in Aso Rock managed to convince a whole bunch of educated people in the South, especially some of our beloved journalists in the print and electronic media, that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is their problem, is the greatest mystery of all time.

However, will like to know what should be the solution to all the killer herdsmen madness, if it is not a combined and simultaneously coordinated work by the youths of the East, West and Middle Belt.

“The time is now for the combined effort to resist the terrorist killer herdsmen, waiting for 2023 to come is suicidal because by then our forests and farmlands would have become little Fulani emirates courtesy of the presidency.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

