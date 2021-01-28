FG to resuscitate nation’s airstrips to curb insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government is intensifying efforts to revive airstrips across the country in a bid to combat insecurity and boost commercial activities, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said.

The Minister stated this in Abuja, Thursday, while playing host to a delegation sent by the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Maje and led by former deputy governor of Jigawa state, Senator Ibrahim Hassan.

Speaking specifically on Hadejia airstrip, the Minister said many reasons have been advanced for the resuscitation of airstrips among which was historical purposes and the need to fight insecurity in the country.

A statement signed by Sani Datti on behalf of the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation quoted Sirika as saying: “As we are facing by security challenges, sitting functional airstrip in Hadejia will help in combating insecurity as the airstrip can be used by the Nigerian Airforce, Police and of course, civil aviation”.

He continued: “we are starting now by engaging aviation experts and consultants to come up with an assessment. In our plans, the airstrip is going to be managed in a way that there is a plan for future expansion in term of landmass and commercial activities”.

He assured the delegation that everything would be done as soon as possible by the Ministry to actualize it even as he added that the Aviation Ministry will explore a model of funding for the project.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Ibrahim Hassan told the Minister that they were in his office to appreciate the Ministry’s effort towards resuscitating Hadejia airstrip.

According to him, the Ministry had shown seriousness towards the rehabilitation of the airstrip by sending experts and consultants to conduct an assessment.

He assured the Minister of Hadeija Emirate’s support towards actualizing the project and commended him for the giant strides made in the aviation sector since his assumption of office.

