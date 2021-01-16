FG to establish six correctional facilities across geo-political zones

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday said the Federal Government is expected to establish six correctional facilities across the geo-political zones of the country.

The Minister disclosed this during a visit to inspect the 3,000 capacity correctional custodian facility under construction at Janguza, in Kumbotso Local government area of Kano.

Aregbesola expressed satisfaction with progress recorded in the ongoing work, saying when completed, modern custodian facilities would be provided in the centre.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s determination in uplifting the standard of correctional centres in all parts of the country.

According to him, “we are actualizing our commitment to reform the correctional facilities that we have in Nigeria.

“What we have here is a model of what we expect to have in Nigeria. And is a location of 3,000 capacity custodial facility.” Aregbesola stated.

Earlier, the Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, CG Ahmed Jafaru said the new facility would be completed before the end of the year.

He said the facility when completed will now house inmates serving at Goron Dutse and Kurmawa correctional centres while listing sections in the facility to include dormitories, hospital, school and skill acquisition centers among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: