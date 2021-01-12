FG, PSC reward service, list gains of border closure

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Police Service Commission have rewarded the efforts of police officers who have ensured that the borders of Nigeria remain closed, so as to protect locally-made goods and keep smugglers at bay.

Recall that the Federal Government declared land borders closed and saddled the Office of the National Security Adviser with the responsibility of establishing the Nigerian Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), in order to combat the smuggling of oil products in and out of Nigeria, as well as the inflow of small arms and drugs.

In order to achieve this objective, in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies, the Federal Government through the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu further appointed Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Mr Udu Moses Ogechi, to lead the coalition force of border guards that would keep smugglers at bay.

According to official records, as at January 5, 2021, no fewer than 1,401 irregular migrants had been arrested while the total seizures were 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice; 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives; 1,974 Vehicles; 895 motorcycles; 18,690.3 Jerry-cans of Vegetable Oil, among other seized items.

In a bid to encourage this remarkable achievement at the borders, the Police Service Commission (PSC) led by Alhaji Musiliu Smith has promoted the Officer-in-charge of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), CSP Udu Moses Ogechi to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

ACP Ogechi before now has served as Commander, Federal Task Force on Narcotic and Counterfeit Drugs under the late Dr Dora Akunyili, and had contributed largely to the successes recorded in the war against fake drugs as he led the operations of sanitization of Onitsha Head Bridge drug market, where illicit drugs worth billions of naira were confiscated, along with arms and ammunition. He has also served as Commander in charge of Diplomatic Missions; Squadron Commander of MOPOL 43, Lion Building; and Commander, Lion Building.

Sources close to the PSC also disclosed that the PSC chairman and his team are relentlessly working to restructure the police system in order to restore the confidence of the public towards the police.

Making reference to the recent #EndSARS protest, the source said: “you can see that several erring officers have been severely penalized through demotions and outright dismissals, while the ones with outstanding records have also been promoted as a reward for their outstanding support for the nation and in order to boost their morale to do more.”

Amongst several officers promoted are the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO Frank Mba from Deputy Commissioner (DCP) of Police to Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Force Public Relations Unit; DIG Mohammed Dan-Mallam FDC, DIG Alkali Baba Usman, AIG Garba Umar amongst others.

