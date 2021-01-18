Breaking News
FG: No COVID-19 test required for resumption of schools

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government, Monday,declared that no COVID-19 test was required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

But the government,in a terse statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, Monday, explained that only temperature test should be carried out on students.

In the statement released by the ministry’s Director for Press and Public Relations, Bem Goong, the government warned school authorities against “asking students or parents to undergo COVID-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.”

The statement read in full:” The Federal Ministry of Education says no COVID-19 Test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

“Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

” School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo COVID-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.”

