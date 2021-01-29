FG disburses N133m to 133,762 poor, vulnerable households in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has begun the disbursement of N133 million to 133,762 beneficiaries under the Household Upliftment Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) in Jigawa.

Reports have it that the programme also known as Household Uplifting Programme (HUP) is one of the four social investment programmes anchored by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, the National Programme Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Jafar, said each beneficiary will get N10,000.

NAN reports that the programme began in September 2016.

The programme is focused on responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital, especially amongst our poorest citizens.

The programme is designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfers to beneficiary households and sets to support development objectives and priorities, to improve household consumption.

Others are increasing in the utilization of health and nutrition services, improve school enrolment and attendance, improve environmental sanitation and management, among others.

Jafar, represented by Mr Henry Ayede, the programme National Communication Officer, said:” what we are actually doing today is the payment of for June and July 2020.

”The payment system is, fully electronic. The beneficiaries come with their payment card.

”So far so good, the exercise is very effective.

” It will take us 10 days to complete the payment and we will conduct a mop-up to pay those who did receive their money,” he said.

He urged men to support their wives to use the money judiciously.

Also speaking, Mr Mustapha Yakubu, the Training and Communication Officer of Cash Transfer Unit in the state, said the payment was for June and July 2020.

Yakubu, who represented the Head of the cash transfer unit, Alhaji Abubakar Rabakaya, said:” beneficiaries are supposed to collect N5,000 monthly.

“The payment is taking place across the 27 local government areas of the state.

“The caregiver of the households must be the wife and if the husband has two wives, then the second wife will be the alternate, which means only women are entitled to collect the money being the caregivers in the households.

“The beneficiaries are also encouraged to engage in petty businesses or improve their already established small businesses.

“The payment is being made by two firms-Visual ICT and FETS Wallet. Visual ICT will pay the sum of N764,020 million to 76,402 beneficiaries, while FETS Wallet will pay N573,600 million to 87,360 beneficiaries,” Yakubu said.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the federal government for the gesture.

The beneficiaries, who spoke with NAN at Yalo and Unguwar Jibri payment centres in Kaugama Local Government Area of the state, expressed joy over the resumption of payment.

“We are very happy that payment has resumed, this is because the money is immensely assisting in keeping our homes and supporting our families,”‘the visibility elated beneficiaries said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

